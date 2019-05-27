Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues is set to begin Monday evening at TD Garden in front of thousands of eager fans.

But this won’t be the first time a New England team has squared off against a St. Louis team in a championship setting.

New England teams have defeated St. Louis teams seven times since 1957 to win a championship, notching three of those wins in the new millennium. The last time the Bruins took on a St. Louis team in the finals was back in 1970 when Bobby Orr scored his famous Mother’s Day goal.

