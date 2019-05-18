Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Bregman can say whatever he wants, but we all know he hates Boston and the preposterous success of its sports teams.

(Most people do, ya know.)

Over the winter, the Houston Astros third baseman bemoaned watching Boston-based teams win title after title. The Red Sox, of course, beat the Astros in the American League Championship Series before knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“After watching the Patriots win and with the Red Sox beating us last year, there’s no other city that I would like to beat more this year than Boston,” Bregman told the “Going Deep with Chad and JT” podcast in February.

So, how does Bregman feel about the Bruins making it to the Stanley Cup Final, thus putting New Englanders on the cusp of enjoying their 13th championship in the new century?

“It’s an incredible city that has a lot of wins,” he said Friday before the Astros beat the Red Sox at Fenway Park, via NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase. “They win in football, they win in basketball, they win in baseball, they win in hockey. It’s great even just to walk around and feel the energy from … whether it’s now the Stanley Cup or the Red Sox or the Patriots, everybody loves their sports here.

“That’s really, really incredible.”

Mhmm … sure.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide whether this comment was sincere:

“I don’t really pay attention that much to hockey, but since you said it, I’m going to root for them now. I’m going to root for the Bruins.”

Mhmm … sure.

The Red Sox and the Astros will meet for Game 2 of their three-game set Saturday night.

The Bruins, meanwhile, are busy preparing for the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ll face either the St. Louis Blues or the San Jose Sharks.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images