Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s bullpen has been coming up clutch for Boston to start the 2019 season, and the stats certainly prove that notion.

In 20 1/3 innings pitched, the combination of Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman, Ryan Braiser, Marcus Walden and Heath Hembree have allowed just four runs when Boston leads after eight innings. The five relievers combined for a 1.77 ERA in that timeframe, striking out 26 batters and allowing just 14 hits along the way.

Check the stats in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images