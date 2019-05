Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston and St. Louis are no strangers to one another.

Since 2002, the two cities have collided several times in the postseason between Major League Baseball, the NHL, NBA and NFL, with Boston has enjoyed a brunt of that success.

As you know, the Blues and Bruins will add to the history beginning Monday when the two teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup at TD Garden.

To see the history between the two cities, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.