Brad Keselowski’s victory at Kansas Speedway on Saturday cost one NASCAR fan nearly $1,000.

And for that, the Team Penske driver is “sorry.”

Despite leading just 12 laps, Keselowski drove to victory lane in the Digital Ally 400 to earn his third win of the season. Keselowski’s triumph came at the expense of Alex Bowman, who was in control and in line to secure his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win until the No. 2 Ford passed him with seven laps to go. A late-race restart gave Bowman another shot, but Keselowski held on and took the checkered flag.

Here’s his winning moment:

True/False: "Brad Keselowski WILL be the first driver to reach FOUR Cup wins in 2019." pic.twitter.com/owAt5AbfEl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 12, 2019

Speaking of Bowman, one fan bet $20 on the Hendrick Motorsports driver and, for a moment, looked prime for a significant payday.

But Keselowski ruined all that, prompting this awesome Twitter exchange:

My bad — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 15, 2019

That fan might want to bet on Bowman again, though.

Check out this quote from Keselowski:

“That restart, I just got a great launch, and Alex Bowman — I’ll tell ya, he’s going to win a race,” Keselowski said, via Racer. “He did a great job today; we just had a little bit fresher tires than he did and were able to make the move on the outside there, and just caught everything perfect.”

That’s nice and all, but it’s not going to put a grand in the fan’s pocket.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images