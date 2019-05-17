Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been one hell of a ride for the Boston Bruins this season, and it’s not over yet.

The Bruins now are four wins away from their seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history. Boston advanced to the championship round Thursday night when it completed an Eastern Conference Final sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Black and Gold’s celebratory social media posts have varied in tone. Jake DeBrusk and Chris Wagner exchanged friendly barbs, while Charlie McAvoy channeled his inner Tom Brady. But Brad Marchand, who typically uses Twitter and Instagram to roast his teammates, opted for the sentimentality.

It truly has been a full-team effort for the Bruins through the first three rounds of their playoff run. Top-to-bottom performances will be needed now more than ever as Boston vies to return to championship glory.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images