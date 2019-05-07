Brad Marchand Cracks Joke On Twitter Shortly After Bruins’ Game 6 Win

Brad Marchand took a bit of a Twitter hiatus, but now he’s back — if only for a moment.

The Boston Bruins winger had been idle on Twitter since the end of March, but following the B’s 3-0 Game 6 win Monday to claim their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Marchand went and clapped back at someone.

First, a Twitter user tweeted out a stat about Marchand.

Breaking this stat out for the first time this series: The Bruins are 20-1 all-time when Brad Marchand scores a goal in the playoffs. — Michael Berger (@MichaelSBerger) May 5, 2019

Then, former NHLer Andrew Bodnarchuk (who currently is playing in Germany) responded, to which Marchand was having none of.

Save em for the good ones https://t.co/U2ZASVVsWu — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2019

We all know how entertaining Marchand can be on Twitter, so hopefully this is the first of many tweets while the B’s await their conference final matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images