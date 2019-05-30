Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins’ top line has not been great the last two games, and Brad Marchand understandably is part of those struggles.

And don’t worry, he’s well aware of it.

The Bruins’ top line has combined for two points (one was an empty-netter, the other was without all three on the ice together) through two games of the Stanley Cup Final, and they’ve been on the ice for three of the St. Louis Blues’ five tallies.

Following the B’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Wednesday’s Game 2, Marchand had a pretty direct analysis of his play.

“Yeah, we need to be better,” Marchand said. “Personally, I wasn’t good the last two games so we can’t be playing like that.”

So how does that get fixed?

“Taking care of little details,” Marchand said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. It will come. That’s how it is.”

Marchand also indicated that he and his linemates are the ones responsible for the problems not necessarily the Blues and their approach.

“I think that we can control the mistakes that are being made. But that’s hockey,” Marchand said.

With two days off between Games 2 and 3, it sounds like the top line has plenty to work on.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images