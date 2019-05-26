Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins have been holding their breath a bit over the past couple of days.

Brad Marchand appeared to suffer a hand injury in the B’s intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, and the winger was absent from the team’s final practice on Sunday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

The absence nearly sent Bruins fans into a panic, until Bruce Cassidy said that it was a maintenance day for the 31-year-old.

And while meeting with reporters for Media Day, Marchand had some on-brand responses to questions about why he missed practice.

“Yeah, I just told Butchy (Cassidy) I wanted a day off, I had had enough practicing,” Marchand joked with reporters. “I’ve been trying to get out of practice every day this week.”

Marchand leads the Bruins with 18 points through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so obviously his health is of the utmost importance as the B’s chase the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup.

And judging by his Media Day antics, it seems that Marchand is doing just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images