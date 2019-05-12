The Boston Bruins are gearing up for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, but Saturday was an important day for non-hockey reasons.
It was Brad Marchand’s birthday.
The winger turned 31 on Saturday, and the Bruins, as many organizations do, wished their player a happy birthday on Instagram.
Pretty straightforward, right?
Well, Marchand’s responded, pumping his own tires in the process.
Happy birthday, Marchy.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images