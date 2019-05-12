Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, but Saturday was an important day for non-hockey reasons.

It was Brad Marchand’s birthday.

The winger turned 31 on Saturday, and the Bruins, as many organizations do, wished their player a happy birthday on Instagram.

Pretty straightforward, right?

Well, Marchand’s responded, pumping his own tires in the process.

Happy birthday, Marchy.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images