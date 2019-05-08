Brad Stevens Explains Why Celtics Could Tweak Starting Lineup For Game 5

The Boston Celtics are looking for answers heading into Wednesday night’s must-win Game 5. Could a lineup change be the solution?

The Celtics have featured the same starting five for each contest of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently lead the best-of-seven set 3-1. It’s clear Brad Stevens wouldn’t classify a change as necessary, but he understands one potential benefit that could come from it.

Will Stevens consider changing the starters? “There’s always consideration, but the reason you’d make a tweak necessarily to the starting lineup is to play a little differently off the bench, because the starters have all been good (as a lineup).” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 8, 2019

Stevens makes a good point. Boston’s second unit has provided next to nothing against Milwaukee, while the Bucks’ reserves have been monumental in the East’s top-seeded team ripping off three straight wins.

One possible tweak to the starting five could be the addition of Marcus Smart, who returned from injury in Game 4. Smart was in Boston’s starting lineup for the majority of the regular season, and his energy could serve the Celtics’ well from the get-go in a do-or-die tilt on the road. This tactical change, in turn, would put Jaylen Brown or Marcus Morris in position to provide a boost off the bench.

Stevens has no shortage of options when it comes to working out rotations, and at this stage in the game, it probably wouldn’t hurt to get a little creative.

