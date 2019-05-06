Brad Stevens Learns These Lessons From Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, Bruce Cassidy

Greater Boston’s status as a center of education and innovation extends deep into the realm of sports.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens highlighted this fact when he offered a snapshot of lessons and tips he has learned from his counterparts in three of the other local major North American sports teams. Stevens discussed his seat in the Boston-sports coaches’ school and his relationships with the Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora, New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick and Boston Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy in an interview The Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfeld published Sunday.

“I learned a lot more from them than they could’ve learned from me,” Stevens said.

Here’s what the Celtics boss has picked up from his visits to Patriots training camps and other team activities and discussions with Belichick and Co.

“Just every little thing that goes into it from Bill’s standpoint,” Stevens said. “Like taking care of the controllables to winning. I mean you know those things but the difference is that they do them. They do them every day and it’s clearly a huge intent to do everything you can to keep from losing and to take away the luck.”

Stevens visited the Red Sox’s spring training camp in Fort Meyers, Fla., and drew these major takeaways.

“I just think the spirit around them and Cora’s leadership is outstanding,” Stevens said. “He doesn’t get too high or too low and they’ve got a great vibe about them.”

Stevens notes Cassidy’s communication skills and focus on grit has helped him Boost the Bruins’ fortunes.

“I’ve always liked Bruce and he is a neat guy that I think you can feel in his words how important toughness is,” Stevens said.

Stevens also said only a book-length project could cover everything he has learned from Belichick, Cora and Cassidy.

Nevetheless, Boston sports fans will delight in Cora and Belichick sharing secrets of their success with Stevens and Cassidy, especially if it culminates in the Celtics and Bruins winning championships and completing the mythical “Boston Slam” this spring.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images