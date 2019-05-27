Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He wasn’t expecting to be out this long, but Brock Holt sure seems excited to be back with the Boston Red Sox this Memorial Day.

Holt was activated from the injured list Monday after dealing with two separate ailments. Holt originally was placed on the IL due to an eye injury caused by his son, followed by a nagging shoulder issue that kept him from rejoining the Sox.

But now, Holt says, “Everything feels good.”

For more on Holt’s return to the big leagues, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK