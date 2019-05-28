Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a rough start to the season, Brock Holt is glad he isn’t necessarily picking up where he left off prior to being placed on the injured list in early April.

Tuesday will be Holt’s second game back with the Boston Red Sox since going on the IL last month. Now that he’s feeling better, Holt is excited to help the team in any way he can. He started by going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday’s win over the Cleveland Indians.

To hear from Holt on his return, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images