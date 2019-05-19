Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 5-4 on Sunday with the help of a few major leaguers from Boston.

Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia each got the start as part of their respective rehab stints in Pawtucket.

Holt went 1-for-3 with a home run in his fifth straight start for the PawSox, while Pedroia was 1-for-4 as the designated hitter in his third consecutive game. Holt is hitting .250 in 20 appearances for Pawtucket. Pedroia has played in just three games in Pawtucket, but is hitting .250 as well in his 11 total minor league appearances this season.

Pedroia was scratched from his start in Portland last weekend due to knee soreness, but has yet to have any issues during his time in Pawtucket.

Before Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Holt and Pedroia’s current rehab assignments.

Check out everything Cora had to say below:

Alex Cora offers rehab assignment updates on Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt. #redsox https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/I91OETAlTK — NESN (@NESN) May 19, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images