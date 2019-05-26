Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt has played ten games between Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland over the last month, but it appears he’ll be heading back to the big leagues soon.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in Houston Saturday that Holt will be activated from the injured list on either Sunday or Monday. The utility man has been on the shelf since April 6 with injuries to both his eye and shoulder.

Cora says Holt will fly to Houston on Saturday, where he’ll be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. A decision on when to activate the 30-year-old will be made after the evaluation.

Holt has played in just six games for the Red Sox this season, batting just .063 in 16 at-bats.

