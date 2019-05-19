Make that two-straight PGA Chamionship victories for Brooks Koepka.
Thanks to a stellar performance at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. this weekend, Koepka became the 101st person to win the PGA Championship. He is now the first golfer ever to win back-to-back titles in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
The Florida native won it all Sunday afternoon by sinking this shot on the final hole:
Koepka had himself a day.
Despite entering Round 3 with a healthy lead, Koepka was briefly challenged by Dustin Johnson, who gave the 29-year-old a run for his money Sunday afternoon. But a last-minute comeback wasn’t enough to lift Johnson over the streaking Koepka, who ended the day 8-under par.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images