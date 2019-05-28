Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“It hurts to win.”

Bruce Cassidy has shared that message to the Boston Bruins throughout their playoff run, which continued Monday night with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins certainly did not shy away from physicality in the series opener against the St. Louis Blues, who squandered a two-goal lead in an eventual 4-2 Boston win at TD Garden.

After the game, Cassidy praised the B’s for putting their bodies on the line in order to make plays. For more from the head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images