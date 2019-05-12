Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For much of the opening minutes, it seemed the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes were in for a much more physical affair in Game 2 then the opener of the Eastern Conference Final.

Micheal Ferland delivered a pretty big blow to Matt Grzelcyk in front of the Boston bench in the first period to set the tone. But the Bruins answered the bell, blowing the Canes out of TD Garden with a 6-2 win. Grzelcyk potted two of the goals.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy praised his team’s toughness and ability to play any style when called upon.

Hear Cassidy’s full interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards on “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images