Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BREAKING: Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Leading up to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, Bruce Cassidy couldn’t pass up an opportunity to have a little fun with the media. The Boston Bruins coach was asked about Rod Brind’Amour electing not to reveal the Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender prior to the best-of-seven series’ first tilt at PNC Arena. But before the reporter could finish his question, Cassidy decided to go the opposite route of his counterpart and drop a lineup “revelation.”

“Ours (goalie) is gonna be Rask,” Cassidy said Tuesday morning, as captured by the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

It wouldn’t be shocking if Brind’Amour opts for a goalie change for Game 3. After all, Petr Mrazek has allowed 11 goals through the series’ first two games. Rask, meanwhile, has allowed two goals or less in nine of his last 11 starts dating back to the Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But given how strong the B’s have looked of late, it’s going to take more than just a strong goaltending performance for the Canes to pick up their first win of the series.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images