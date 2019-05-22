Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you like the Boston Bruins, chances are you’d like the St. Louis Blues.

Furthermore, you’re probably going to be satisfied with the brand of hockey in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

In less than a week, the Bruins and Blues will begin their battle for the right to lift the greatest trophy in all of sports. And the series should be a fascinating one, as the two teams share many traits: Resiliency, grit, physicality, size and skill, among others.

During an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the similarities between the two clubs.

“I do think St. Louis is a bit of our twin,” Cassidy said. “When you watch them, they’re very similar to us. San Jose (Sharks), little different style than us. We’re comfortable, we feel good against whoever would have advanced.

“It’s St. Louis now — should be a great series. The rest is good for us, I do believe that. I really think that, this time of year, guys getting a little time off is fine, and we’ll be ready to go on Monday.”

You can listen to Cassidy handicap the series around the 8-minute mark of the video below:

The Bruins and Blues will meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images