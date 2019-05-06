Bruce Cassidy Has Simple Response To John Tortorella’s Tuukka Rask Take

And, just like that, we have a war of words between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets.
(Well, between their head coaches.)
It all started Monday morning when John Tortorella said that, despite losing, the Blue Jackets “dented” Tuukka Rask in Game 5 on Saturday. Of course, Tortorella already has guaranteed that his team will win Game 6 on Monday and force a Game 7 in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.
So, how does Bruce Cassidy feel about those remarks? Here’s what the Bruins head coach said after Monday’s practice, via The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter:
Short and sweet.
And here’s what Cassidy expects to see from both teams in Game 6:
The Bruins hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. A victory would reserve them a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, where the underdog Carolina Hurricanes await.
Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
