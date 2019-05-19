Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins didn’t get to the Stanley Cup Final simply because they’re a bunch of talented, dedicated hockey players who have dug deep and found ways to win in the postseason.

(OK, that’s a big part of it, but you know what we’re saying.)

The Bruins, like most teams that make it this far, experienced a roller-coaster season that featured its fair share of lows. However, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, there was one moment in particular that preceded what’s become a nearly five month-long high.

Boston began its season with a 7-0 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. Then it won four in a row before dropping three straight. A couple hot streaks aside, the Bruins — hampered by injuries, to be fair — basically traded wins and loses for the next 2.5 months. Translation: They were inconsistent and searching for an identity.

That brings us to New Year’s Day.

While you were busy peeling yourself off the floor, the Bruins were busy heading to Notre Dame Stadium, where they faced the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic. As you might recall, Bruins players rocked outfits inspired by “Peaky Blinders,” a popular Netflix show set in late-1800s England.

Boston went on to win 4-2, the second victory in what became a five-game winning streak. Overall, the Bruins went 28-10-5 in the new year, good for the fourth best record in the NHL. (The St. Louis Blues, currently tied 2-2 in the Western Conference Final, had the best record at 30-10-5.)

For Cassidy, the “Peaky Blinders” trip was the all-important turning point in Boston’s season.

Here’s what he had to say after Sunday’s practice:

Bruce Cassidy referenced the Winter Classic as when he felt the team dynamic really come together with the Bruins. Said the Peaky Blinders thing really helped. — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) May 19, 2019

Cassidy pointed to the Winter Classic and the Peaky Binders thing as the turning point for the group this season. It really did feel like it at the time, too. Would also lump in the west coast trip in Feb. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 19, 2019

Of course, this was about more than just wearing matching outfits to a hockey game. It was a bonding moment for the Bruins, something that helped forge the cohesive group we’ve seen throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Torey Krug, who came up with the idea, agrees with his head coach.

.@ToreyKrug on the Winter Classic being a launching point for this team: "The way we won that game was definitely a step in the right direction…one of the many things that have happened over the year that has brought us together as a group." pic.twitter.com/MeMpYRrHQA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 19, 2019

As fun as it is to look back, the Bruins are more concerned with looking forward to the Cup Final. Most importantly, players and coaches looking for ways to stay sharp in what will be an 11-day break between games.

(If only there was another team in the area that knows how to win championships after two-week breaks…)

The Bruins will kick off the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 27. Puck drop at TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images