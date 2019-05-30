Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins and Blues’ Stanley Cup Final matchup is now knotted at one as the series turns to St. Louis, and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy knows the B’s need to improve upon their Game 2 performance.

Cassidy specifically noted that the Bruins need to be better in front of goaltender Tuukka Rask, something they did well in Game 1, but not so much in their Game 2 loss.

“We need to be better. Period,” Cassidy told reporters before on Thursday afternoon. “I thought game one we were good in front of (Tuukka Rask). We had a couple of bad breakdowns that they capitalized on. Other than that I thought we were solid in terms of the overall play, team defense. … (In Game 2) They got to their game better. … We have to be better in front of him in terms of winning more pucks, getting out of our end and spending less time there. … When it comes to Tuukka, yeah, we weren’t good enough in front of him.”

With the series tied at one, Blues fans are sure to be loud for Game 3 at Enterprise Center, but Cassidy isn’t worried about his group, as they’ve dealt with rowdy environments already this postseason.

“We’ve been in enemy territory,” Cassidy said. “Went into Toronto, it’s not easy to win there. Went into Columbus, Carolina, lot of talk about their fan base. Columbus, we went in there with the cannon. Our guys just dealt with it. We have a veteran crew that’s been there before. I don’t anticipate they’ll be overwhelm.”

Check out everything Cassidy said below:

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images