Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Effort In Game 4 Win Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins earned some much-needed momentum in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Boston used two third-period goals to run away with a 4-1 win in Game 4 in Columbus, evening the series as it returns to TD Garden.

After a lackluster offensive outing in Game 3, the Bruins got a pair of power-play goals from Patrice Bergeron as well as a terrific performance from Tuukka Rask in net.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy was quick to praise Rask’s performance, as well as Sean Kuraly’s nose for the net in big moments.

To hear the coach’s full postgame press conference, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live,” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images