The Boston Bruins are Stanley Cup Final-bound.

With a 4-0 win Thursday, the B’s capped a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes to punch their ticket to their first Final since 2013 and their third over the last decade.

And they got there with loads of depth, right down to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, when Zdeno Chara was forced to sit out with an injury.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy credited the team’s selflessness for getting the B’s this far.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy credited the team's selflessness for getting the B's this far.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images