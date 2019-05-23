Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every Bruins fan, whether they were alive or not, has some sort of memory or story about the famous Bobby Orr goal that sealed Boston’s Stanley Cup win over the St. Louis Blues in 1970.

The picture has become a staple to the city of Boston and Orr even has a statue outside TD Garden of his famous leap after he scored the game-winning goal.

Even Bruce Cassidy, who was just four years old in 1970, has a fond memory of the picture, and even had it hanging in his room as a kid when he lived in Ottawa.

“I used to deliver the paper when I was a kid and (the Orr image) was on my wall,” Cassidy said following Wednesday’s practice, as transcribed by Boston.com. “By the time I took it down, I guess it was what, yellow? Isn’t that what the old newspaper color was? And I had the hockey card too. It was the one with all the trophies where they had four or five of those in front. So that was what was on my wall.”

It’s pretty awesome how one moment 49 years ago still can be so well-known and talked about amongst not just Boston fans, but hockey fans all over.

Plus, the goal came against the Blues, the team the B’s are preparing to go up against for Lord Stanley. So don’t be surprised if there are more stories and reminiscing about a special moment in Bruins history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images