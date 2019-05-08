Bruce Cassidy Shows Support for Celtics Ahead Of Game 5 Vs. Bucks

The Boston Bruins are on to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2013 after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in six games. The Celtics, on the other hand, haven’t been as fortunate this postseason.

They’ll face elimination Wednesday night as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. As we’ve seen plenty of times before, the Celtics are receiving support from their fellow TD Garden inhabitants.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy held his pre-Eastern Conference finals press conference on Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, which kicks off Thursday night at TD Garden. With the Celtics fighting for their playoff lives, Cassidy came out donning a t-shirt to show his support.

Check it out:

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy showing some support for the @Celtics during his pre-Eastern Conference Final presser this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kaxwYqS7u3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 8, 2019

“I’m a Boston fan all around,” Cassidy said. “I talk to Brad (Stevens) periodically. He’s a terrific guy. I wish him and his team all the success.”

The camaraderie between Boston teams is pretty great. This comes about two weeks after Jaylen Brown served as the banner captain for the Bruins in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Celtics and Bucks tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images