The Boston Bruins have pushed the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink of elimination. They’ll look to wrap up the Eastern Conference final matchup Thursday night in Raleigh, but the B’s are also heading towards some historic numbers.

Boston’s Game 3 win was their 60th of the year, which is the sixth-highest single season total in franchise history. The 1971-72 Bruins hold the franchise record at 66 combined wins.

For more on the Bruins historic run, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images