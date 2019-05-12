Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — On top of their 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Bruins rewrote the record books a bit Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Through 15 playoff games, 19 different players have scored for the Bruins, a number reached after Connor Clifton’s second-period goal. It’s the first time the club has accomplished the feat since 1988.

The Bruins also have the most goal scorers of any team in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Brandon Carlo, Karson Kuhlman and John Moore are the only Bruins skaters without a goal this postseason.

When asked what the stat says about the team’s character, Clifton said called it “pretty self-explanatory.”

“Obviously, there’s a lot of character in this room,” he said after the game. “We don’t rely too heavily on one individual and it’s very team-oriented, and it’s awesome.”

Forward Danton Heinen thinks the stat shows just how much depth the team has this year.

“Yeah, I think we’re obviously a deep team. You know everybody is kind of pulling on the rope,” he said. “It’s a sign of a good team.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the scoring mentality on the Bruins’ bench is a bit contagious at the moment. And that’s making his job easier.

“I think this year, because we’ve scored a lot more up and down the line, it’s just a little easier to roll lines and look for your matchup … and not have to overextend skilled guys.”

The Bruins will look to maintain the momentum surrounding their secondary scoring when they head to Raleigh, N.C. for Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images