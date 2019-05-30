Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand was far from his usual self Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Well, kind of.

The star winger effectively was a non-factor in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. But that didn’t stop Marchand from antagonizing the opponent as he so often does.

Marchand was captured mocking the Blues as the sides made their way back to the locker room for the second intermission. The 10th-year pro made a crying motion toward St. Louis’ bench after the visitors had expressed frustration over the officials.

You can see the clip here.

There certainly were no tears from the Blues after the game, though, as the Western Conference champions evened the series at 1-1 courtesy of a 3-2 overtime victory. As for Marchand, he owns a -2 plus-minus with only six shots on goal through two Cup Final contests.

