Bruce Cassidy sure has a way with words.

Throughout the postseason, cameras have been rolling in the Bruins’ locker room before and after games, and at times it’s caught some great lines from the Boston head coach.

One particularly memorable one was Cassidy referring to Matt Grzelcyk as a “sexy, tough son of a (expletive)” after the defenseman’s two-goal game in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Cassidy appeared to like the line so much that he made a callback to it. Following the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, in which Torey Krug leveled Robert Thomas, Cassidy bestowed the same honor onto Krug as he did Grzelcyk.

“And Torey, you know what else?,” Cassidy said in the dressing room. “You also are a sexy, tough son of a (expletive). You and Grizz both, man.”

You can watch Cassidy’s address here.

We’re looking forward to t-shirts with “sexy, tough, son of a (expletive)” being printed before this postseason is over.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images