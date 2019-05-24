Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s been quite the season for the Boston Bruins, and they’ll try to win it all when they begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

The B’s haven’t seen game action since May 16 when they completed the sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 at PNC Arena. So in order to keep Boston fresh, head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to hold a scrimmage.

Fans packed TD Garden on Thursday night, and got a special message from team president Cam Neely before the Bruins took the ice.

“It’s been an amazing run so far,” he told the crowd. “Four more wins to go.”

Neely then asked the crowd: “What do we want?”

Of course, the fans answered with “the Cup!”

The Bruins and Blues drop the puck at TD Garden on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET and we’re sure there will be plenty of “We want the Cup” chants once the game begins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images