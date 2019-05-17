Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins ain’t goin’ nowhere.

The B’s punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night when they completed a four-game Eastern Conference Final sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. Several Bruins players took to social media shortly after the game to share celebratory posts, but Charlie McAvoy’s might be the best of the bunch.

McAvoy unleashed his best Tom Brady impression and put a Bruins spin on arguably the New England Patriots quarterback’s most memorable Instagram video. The young defenseman, along with Torey Krug, David Pastrnak, Matt Grzelyck, Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand, rejoiced to P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life” on the flight back home to Boston.

Nailed it.

Brady and the Patriots, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl after the 41-year-old set Instagram ablaze alongside Rob Gronkowski. The Bruins now are just four wins away from their season ending in a championship as well.

