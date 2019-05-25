David Krejci clearly is dealing with much more than a case of the sniffles.
The Boston Bruins center missed Saturday’s practice after leaving Thursday’s intersquad scrimmage early because of an unspecified illness. Thus far, there is no indication that Krejci is in jeopardy of sitting out Monday night when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Here’s how the Bruins lined up at practice Saturday:
Boston obviously will need Krejci, one of its most proven playoff performers, as close to full strength as possible for the Stanley Cup Final.
Puck drop for Monday’s Game 1 at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images