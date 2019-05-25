Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Krejci clearly is dealing with much more than a case of the sniffles.

The Boston Bruins center missed Saturday’s practice after leaving Thursday’s intersquad scrimmage early because of an unspecified illness. Thus far, there is no indication that Krejci is in jeopardy of sitting out Monday night when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

No David Krejci at practice today after being sent home sick prior to Thursday’s intra-squad scrimmage at the Garden. Karson Kuhlman taking his place for this morning’s practice — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 25, 2019

Here’s how the Bruins lined up at practice Saturday:

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Kuhlman – Backes

Johansson – Coyle – Heinen

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton

Moore – Kampfer Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 25, 2019

Boston obviously will need Krejci, one of its most proven playoff performers, as close to full strength as possible for the Stanley Cup Final.

Puck drop for Monday’s Game 1 at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images