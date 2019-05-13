Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There wasn’t a whole lot to feel good about for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes were thoroughly trounced by the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Boston at one point led 6-0, but Carolina managed to light the lamp twice in the third period to avoid being shut out.

The second of those Hurricanes goals purely was a product of a Bruins brain cramp. Tuukka Rask’s attempt to clear the zone was intercepted by Teuvo Teravainen, who effectively was served a goal on a silver platter. The Hurricanes took to Twitter to share a clip of the goal, but the accompanying caption was awfully befuddling.

Take this energy into Game 3. pic.twitter.com/b4EKYm2eYN — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) May 12, 2019

As you can imagine, Bruins fans let the Hurricanes have it for this odd tweet.

"Our only hope is the other team gifting us goals" Love that energy. Bruins in 4 — Josh (@jtmarchand13) May 12, 2019

What energy? Empty net shots that almost was blocked… It was 6-0 at one point, but Yea bring that same energy please — Will McDonald (@Willmcd22) May 13, 2019

Loosing 6-2 energy, I mean okay — Bryce (@brycenewsh) May 12, 2019

Youre right. Sick goal — Casey Bogan (@casey_bogan) May 13, 2019

I mean, your starting goaltender put up a .760 save percentage today..and gave up 6 goals so.. — Richard provencher (@Richardprovencr) May 12, 2019

The Hurricanes look to get back in the series Tuesday night when the sides meet for Game 3 at PNC Arena. While Carolina has looked outclassed in the first two games against Boston, it can take solace in the fact that it’s yet to lose a game on home ice in these playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images