There was certainly plenty for teams to celebrate about throughout the 2019 conference finals in the NHL the last couple of weeks. So NHL.com put together a list of the top 10 celebrations from the last round as teams made the push for the Stanley Cup Final.

In fact, the Boston Bruins are featured three times in their countdown.

At No. 9 is this beauty of a power-play goal scored by Jake Debrusk in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Third time's the charm! Jake DeBrusk puts the @NHLBruins up 2-0 six seconds into the power play. Watch #CARvsBOS: https://t.co/IFXhOHfRHQ pic.twitter.com/BhGoo9Pa4D — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 12, 2019

At No. 7 is Stephen Kampfer’s first-period goal in Game 1 of the series.

And at No. 2 is Zdeno Chara’s on-ice celebration with the Bruins following their four-game sweep of the Hurricanes. Although he was unable to play in Game 4, the big man made his way to the ice to celebrate the victory with his teammates.

What an moment. He missed Game 4, but Zdeno Chara comes out in full uniform to celebrate the Eastern Conference championship with the @NHLBruins. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/5J6aVEnkEk — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2019

(You can check out the full countdown here.)

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images