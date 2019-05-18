Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Extended rest apparently won’t be enough to get Chris Wagner and Kevan Miller onto the ice for the Stanley Cup Final.

The long layoff should do wonders for Zdeno Chara, however.

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of the 11-day gap separating their Eastern Conference Final win over the Carolina Hurricanes and their Stanley Cup Final matchup with either the St. Louis Blues or San Jose Sharks. Team general manager Don Sweeney spoke with reporters Saturday about a variety of topics, including the long layoff and the injuries to forward Chris Wagner and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller.

Wagner has been out since suffering an arm injury in Game 3 against the Hurricanes, whereas Chara missed Game 4 with an undisclosed ailment, though he was on the ice for the postgame celebration at PNC Arena. Miller, meanwhile, has missed the entire playoffs after suffering a knee injury late in the regular season.

Here’s what Sweeney had to say about the three banged-up Bruins:

DS on being hopeful Zee will be ready for SCF: "Yeah, yeah…we’ve got a lot of time to make the absolute right decision & give him the proper time to get over something that’s been nagging him. We’ll cross our fingers that that will be the case, but we’re confident it will be." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 18, 2019

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney on adjusting to the long layoff before the #StanleyCup Final and the health of Kevan Miller, Chris Wagner, and Zdeno Chara: pic.twitter.com/NSy7A3jyQi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 18, 2019

The Bruins will kick off the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 27.

Puck drop at TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

