The Boston Bruins are looking to wrap things up in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

And there might be one reason outside the obvious that has Jake DeBrusk hoping for a quick end to the series.

The series finale of “Game of Thrones,” airs Sunday night, and the Bruins winger may want to be able to kick back, relax and enjoy the finale while enjoying a nice break from hockey.

There is a ton of hype surrounding the series finale, with New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon offering his weekly takes on the show. And DeBrusk jumped in as the latest local sports star to offer his takes on the HBO hit, giving us a breakdown of two of his favorite characters.

By the way, here’s where you stop reading if you don’t like spoilers.

Seriously, spoilers are coming faster than winter.

Jake DeBrusk tells us who he thinks is the best character on @GameOfThrones in today's #OnTheFly question from @FionaBellCamp. Tweet us a question you have for a player for your chance to win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/iqUt0pc37I — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2019

No argument on DeBrusk’s choice. Arya is a true assassin of the North and is not to be trifled with, not unlike DeBrusk and the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.

Here’s hoping both the Bruins and “Thrones” properly wrap things up.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images