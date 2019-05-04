Bruins Lament Odd-Man Rushes Allowed On Power Play Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins got a much-needed Game 4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets to even their second-round series Thursday night.

But the win did not come without some sloppy play from Boston.

While the B’s potted a pair of power play goals, they allowed a number of breakaways and odd-man rushes while on the man advantage, with Boone Jenner earning a penalty shot after he was tripped up by Brad Marchand on a shorthanded breakaway.

Boston had its problems with allowing shorthanded goals this season, leading the league with 15. The B’s know that can’t happen if they expect to extend their season.

