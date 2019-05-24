Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone has some sort of story about Bobby Orr’s famous Mother’s Day goal that clinched the Stanley Cup Final for the Boston Bruins in 1970.

Whether you were alive or not when it happened, it’s a moment in Boston sports history that will forever be talked about amongst fans. Bruce Cassidy revealed he saved the picture of Orr leaping in the air when he was a teenager delivering newspapers, and now the Bruins legend himself is sharing his own story about it.

“Forty-nine years ago,” Orr told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “Unbelievable. We could say, ‘It seems like yesterday.’ Well, it doesn’t seem like yesterday, but it doesn’t seem that long ago. “My gosh. I do remember a lot. We used to stay at the Hilton in Lynnfield. It was so hot that day, Mother’s Day, remember that? And I believe Derek (Sanderson) was in a tuxedo.

“But I remember that Sunday, absolutely,” he added. “Oh my gosh. In overtime, (coach) Harry (Sinden) started Swoop (Wayne Carleton), Derek, and (Eddie) Westfall. Probably our best defensive lineup. Harry just wanted everybody to settle down and have a good first shift.”

It was a great first shift, as Orr potted the game-winning goal against the Blues just 40 seconds into the overtime period, forever sealing himself a special place in Bruins history.

