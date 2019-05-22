The Stanley Cup Final is just six days away, and the Boston Bruins are looking at a fairly even matchup against the Western Conference champion St. Louis Blues.
The Bruins have won one and lost one against the Blues during the 2018-19 season, including a shootout loss back in February. The Bruins are 1-for-3 on the power-play against St. Louis this season, killing all seven penalties it’s been assessed along the way.
Game 1 is slated for Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
