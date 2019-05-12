Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Johansson may have seemed like a minor mid-season pickup to some, but he’s made a massive impact for the Bruins so far this postseason.

In 10 regular season games with Boston, Johansson had one goal and two assists, but in 12 postseason games, the forward has three goals and four assists on 22 shots. He had a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ Game 1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

For more on Johansson’s numbers, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images