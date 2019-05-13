BOSTON — Bobby Orr forever will be a legend in Boston, and for Matt Grzelcyk, it’s pretty cool to him to be sharing the same ice Orr did before he even was born.

Orr served as the honorary banner captain ahead of the Bruins’ 6-2 Game 2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon. It certainly was fitting for the 71-year-old to wave the flag on Mother’s Day — the day he scored “The Goal” to win the Stanley Cup for the B’s in 1970.

And while Grzelcyk, like his other teammates, wasn’t around to witness Orr play, he still said it was special to have him in the building at TD Garden, especially being able to score twice.

“Yeah I mean just to be on the stage and be apart of the team, I kind of just pinch myself everyday just really excited to be coming into the rink and be apart of the team and try to add as much as I can to it and it’s really fun right now,” Grzelcyk said. “You try not to think about the outside distractions or anything too much but try to stay in the moment and capitalize on the opportunity. You get to see Bobby Orr walking around and it’s pretty cool. You just try to enjoy the experience with the guys. I’ve seen him a few times walking into the rink but never really had the chance to speak too much to him but nothing but great things to say to him.”

It’s likely Orr, once a defensemen, was pleased with the blueliners in Boston’s Eastern Conference Final victory — especially after Grzelcyk’s two-goal performance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images