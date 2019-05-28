Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With their 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins extended their playoff win streak to eight games.

While Boston’s streak is impressive in itself, what’s even more impressive is the team’s numbers over the dominant stretch. From goaltender Tuukka Rask to the club’s excellent forward depth, the Bruins are looking like an all-around force that won’t be stopped.

An 8-game win streak is already impressive… but a 32-11 scoring margin while clicking at 34.5% on the power play and limiting opponents to 3.8% with the man advantage (1/26)?? That's ludicrous. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XcKYxyCoNz — Dave Green (@DavidMGreen) May 28, 2019

The Bruins have scored 32 goals during the win streak while limiting their opponents to only 11. The 32 goals the Bruins have scored have come from a slew of different players, too. After being dubbed a “one-line team” for much of the regular season, Boston’s secondary scoring really has stepped up in the postseason.

It’s no surprise Boston has had the best power play throughout the playoffs, with stars like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak manning the No. 1 unit with the man advantage. The Bruins’ power play is firing on all cylinders, cashing in at a rate of 34.5 percent during the eight-game win streak.

It’s not really the goal scoring that has been the story of this win streak, though. Instead, it’s been the above-average play of Boston’s goaltender. Rask has received his fair share of criticism in the past, but he’s been great amid the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final. The veteran netminder’s .956 save percentage, 1.38 goals against average and two shutouts over the Bruins’ past eight games prove he’s playing some of the best hockey of his life.

As you can see, the Bruins aren’t just dominating one aspect of the game. They’re controlling play in all areas of the ice. Three more wins will give Boston its first Stanley Cup title since 2011, and if its keep playing at this level, there’s no reason why Bruce Cassidy’s club won’t take care of business.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images