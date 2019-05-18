The stage (almost) is set for the Stanley Cup Final.
We know the Boston Bruins will fight for Lord Stanley after their Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena.
The Black and Gold now awaits the winner of the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks Western Conference Final, which currently is tied at two games apiece after the Blues took Game 4 by a score of 2-1.
After the game, the NHL released the dates and times for the Stanley Cup Final, which will begin Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
Here is the full Stanley Cup Final schedule:
Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET, TD Garden
Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m., TD Garden
Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m., TBD
Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m., TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m., TD Garden
Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m., TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m., TD Garden
