Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The stage (almost) is set for the Stanley Cup Final.

We know the Boston Bruins will fight for Lord Stanley after their Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena.

The Black and Gold now awaits the winner of the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks Western Conference Final, which currently is tied at two games apiece after the Blues took Game 4 by a score of 2-1.

After the game, the NHL released the dates and times for the Stanley Cup Final, which will begin Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Here is the full Stanley Cup Final schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET, TD Garden

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m., TD Garden

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m., TBD

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m., TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m., TD Garden

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m., TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m., TD Garden

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images