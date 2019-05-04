Bruins Release Hype Video To Get You Ready For Game 5 Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — We’re sure you’re ready for Game 5 after hearing Bruce Cassidy’s Game 4 locker room speech, but the Boston Bruins are making sure the hype stays with you until puck drop.

The B’s official Twitter account, as they have before each game, dropped a hype video ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The video features members of the Black and Gold working out and taping their sticks as they look to take a 3-2 series lead in the conference semifinal.

Take a look:

Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images