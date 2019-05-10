Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins entered the third period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final needing a massive push against the Carolina Hurricanes.

To that point the Canes had the better legs, and the brunt of scoring chances Thursday night at TD Garden.

Enter the Bruins power play.

Jordan Staal was whistled for boarding Chris Wagner, and the Bruins, despite a sluggish start to the man advantage, cashed in, with Marcus Johansson cleaning up the garbage and roofing a rebound over the down and out Petr Mrazek to tie the game 2-2 at 2:26.

Boston went right back on the power play at 2:41 when Dougie Hamilton went the box for roughing Joakim Nordstrom. And the B’s made it count again.

Jake DeBrusk made a beautiful play from his knees to shuffle a puck cross-crease to Brad Marchand, who pushed it on to Patrice Bergeron in the slot. The pivot slid a shot under Mrazek to make it 3-2 in the blink of an eye at 2:54.

That is two goals in 28 seconds for those of you keeping track.

Playoff hockey, man.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images