Tuukka Rask has been a force for the Boston Bruins throughout their playoff run.

The goalie currently is riding a six-game win streak that began in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, something that’s only been done three times in B’s history.

#NHLBruins Tuukka Rask became the 3rd goaltender in franchise history to record a personal win streak of at least six games in both the regular season and playoffs during the same year; he joined Frank Brimsek in 1940-41 and Eddie Johnston in 1971-72. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) May 15, 2019

But his dominance doesn’t stop there.

The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to Rask’s stellar play, and he without a doubt has given Boston a chance to win game in and game out.

Rask became the B’s winningest goalie this year, and with a win Thursday night, Rask has a chance to do something only one other goalie ever has done.

Tuukka Rask can become the second goaltender in @NHLBruins history to record a win streak of 7+ games in a postseason. He would join Gerry Cheevers in 1970 (10-0). https://t.co/RR51vtpKpb #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/z9gdAjceUU — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2019

Gerry Cheevers, of course, was part of the historic 1970 team when Bobby Orr scored “The Goal” on Mother’s Day to bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston.

Rask has been locked in all throughout the playoffs, and if he brings the same intensity to Game 4 that he has all series, the Hurricanes will find themselves in quite a bit of trouble.

