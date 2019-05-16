Tuukka Rask has been a force for the Boston Bruins throughout their playoff run.
The goalie currently is riding a six-game win streak that began in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, something that’s only been done three times in B’s history.
But his dominance doesn’t stop there.
The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to Rask’s stellar play, and he without a doubt has given Boston a chance to win game in and game out.
Rask became the B’s winningest goalie this year, and with a win Thursday night, Rask has a chance to do something only one other goalie ever has done.
Gerry Cheevers, of course, was part of the historic 1970 team when Bobby Orr scored “The Goal” on Mother’s Day to bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston.
Rask has been locked in all throughout the playoffs, and if he brings the same intensity to Game 4 that he has all series, the Hurricanes will find themselves in quite a bit of trouble.
