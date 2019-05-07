Bruins’ Tuukka Rask’s Responds To John Tortorella’s ‘Dented’ Comment

Over the years, John Tortorella has done a fine job of saying stupid stuff, and that was the case Monday morning.

The Columbus Blue Jackets head coach, two days after guaranteeing a Game 6 win, said he thought his team had “dented” Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask in Game 5.

In response, Rask went out Monday night and turned away 39 shots in a 3-0 win, giving the B’s the second-round series win.

After the game, Rask was asked his thoughts on Tortorella’s comments, and the veteran netminder brushed them off a bit.

Rask on Tortorella's "denting" comments: "Entertainment industry, I guess. That's what fans and media want. When I'm playing, I don't read it. When I'm a spectator, I like to read it, because it's entertaining." — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 7, 2019

Indeed, it was entertaining, although we’re not too sure how entertained Torts was Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images